LVW Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.31. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $94.23 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

