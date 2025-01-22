Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 105,356 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 64.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after buying an additional 98,383 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Saia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,761,000 after buying an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,979,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 43,625.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Saia from $612.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.59.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $505.60 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.90 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

