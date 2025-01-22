Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.61.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

