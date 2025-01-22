T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,012,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,125,000 after purchasing an additional 97,732 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $219.49 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In related news, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.76. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,200 shares of company stock worth $37,407,303 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

