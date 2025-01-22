Diversify Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,077 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 517,179 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 447,800 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,858,000 after acquiring an additional 342,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,907,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

