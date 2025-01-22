Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stake Boosted by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 106,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Barclays by 16.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 118.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,523 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Barclays by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 514,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,110 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

