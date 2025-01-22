Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Buys 285 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.30 and its 200 day moving average is $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

