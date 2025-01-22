Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,069.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,379 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 10.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 235,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,552,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 524,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $101,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 206,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

