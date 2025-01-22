TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28,913 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 80,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $23,514,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 111,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

