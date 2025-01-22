NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 811.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 41,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 54,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 49,261 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $140.83 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

