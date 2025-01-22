Paragon Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.85.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

