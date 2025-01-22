Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.56.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $181.52 on Tuesday. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.82 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

