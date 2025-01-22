DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.