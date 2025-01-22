Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,138,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,163,000 after acquiring an additional 489,217 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,084,000 after purchasing an additional 489,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.