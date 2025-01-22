Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

NYSE ARI opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 46.13 and a quick ratio of 46.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -108.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 22.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

