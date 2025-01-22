Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Corning stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. This trade represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,718 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Corning by 4,306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,050,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,483,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

