Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Declares January Cash Distribution

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, a Texas-based royalty trust (NYSE: CRT), announced its monthly cash distribution to unitholders on January 21, 2025. The Trust, managed by Argent Trust Company, declared a cash distribution of $0.095045 per unit to be paid on February 14, 2025, for unitholders on record as of January 31, 2025.

The underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current and prior month distributions were listed as follows:

– Current Month Distribution: 13,000 barrels of oil and 114,000 Mcf of gas sold at average prices of $68.38 per barrel and $3.78 per Mcf, respectively.– Prior Month Distribution: 13,000 barrels of oil and 68,000 Mcf of gas sold at average prices of $69.15 per barrel and $3.26 per Mcf, respectively.

Additionally, XTO Energy informed the Trustee about the recovery of $24,000 in excess costs on properties underlying the Texas Working Interest net profits interests. Despite this partial recovery, there were no remaining proceeds from these properties to be included in this month’s distribution. Cumulative excess costs remaining on the Texas Working Interest net profits interests total $4,260,000, including accrued interest of $1,143,000.

For those seeking further details on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, such as annual tax information, distribution amounts, and historical press releases, the company encourages visiting its website at www.crt-crosstimbers.com.

This news release and distribution update are in compliance with Form 8-K requirements, providing relevant financial information to investors and stakeholders.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

