BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital Management

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. recently announced that it has entered into a standstill agreement with Saba Capital Management, L.P. The Standstill Agreement, effective as of January 20, 2025, involves BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and its Investment Advisor, BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

The agreement outlines that during the period in force, Saba Capital Management, the Fund, and the Investment Advisor will adhere to the terms specified therein. These include Saba’s commitment to comply with certain standard standstill provisions, retracting the shareholder proposal previously put forward for consideration at the Fund’s 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, and casting its shares of common stock, if any, following the recommendation of the Fund’s Board of Directors on all matters presented to shareholders. The Standstill Agreement is set to extend until a day after the closure of the Fund’s 2027 annual meeting of shareholders or August 31, 2027, subject to early termination by the involved parties.

The full details of this Standstill Agreement can be found in Exhibit 10.1 of the report submitted by BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

