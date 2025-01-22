BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital ManagementOn January 20, 2025, BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. disclosed in a recent 8-K filing a significant development regarding a standstill agreeme

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s 8K filing here.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
