Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.68. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$14.32, with a volume of 94,131 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. Pason Systems had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 26.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.229765 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

