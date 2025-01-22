Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 176.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $3,578,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial raised their price target on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

AECOM Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

