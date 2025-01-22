Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.29. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 350,647 shares.

Marketing Alliance Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe’s; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

