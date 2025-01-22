Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.51. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Trans-Lux Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.73.
Trans-Lux Company Profile
Trans-Lux Corporation engages in the design and manufacture of digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.
