Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 917.76 ($11.32) and traded as low as GBX 557 ($6.87). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.03), with a volume of 18,732 shares trading hands.

Churchill China Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £62.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 707.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 917.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill China

In other Churchill China news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($6,880.21). 24.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

