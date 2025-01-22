Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $891,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after acquiring an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,974 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $2,772,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,197,000 after acquiring an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,032,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Melius started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.