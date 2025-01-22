Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,993 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $3,555,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 197.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

