Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $949,000 Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 698,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,754,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

