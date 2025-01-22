Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,930 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 164.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

