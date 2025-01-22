First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 413,979 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $67.92.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

