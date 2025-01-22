Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3,096.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,587,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,470,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after buying an additional 182,046 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 964,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 119,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,465,000.

NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0902 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

