Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $996,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 496,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 60,081 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 182,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

