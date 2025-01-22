Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.97. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 8,695 shares.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 6.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,346.10. This trade represents a 25.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.