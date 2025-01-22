HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 737 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $192.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

