Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 900 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after acquiring an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000 over the last 90 days. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

