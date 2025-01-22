GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 15,603 shares traded.

GB Sciences Price Performance

GB Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GB Sciences, Inc, a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.