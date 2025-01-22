Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.33. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

