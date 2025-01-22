Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.89. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 235,917 shares trading hands.

Freegold Ventures Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

About Freegold Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company’s projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.