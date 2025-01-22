iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.00 and traded as low as $36.11. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 291,930 shares.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $188.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.