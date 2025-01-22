iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.00 and traded as low as $36.11. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 291,930 shares.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $188.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

