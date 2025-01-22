Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02 and traded as high as C$1.11. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 35,030 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.05.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.20 million. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Insiders acquired 41,688 shares of company stock valued at $41,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

