Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $8.53. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 268,576 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
