Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $8.53. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 268,576 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 510,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 147,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 784.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

