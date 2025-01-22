Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 641.84 ($7.91) and traded as low as GBX 584 ($7.20). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 584 ($7.20), with a volume of 20,989 shares changing hands.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 624.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 641.84. The company has a market cap of £140.57 million, a PE ratio of 3,073.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile
Young & Co’s Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
