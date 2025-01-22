Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.97 and traded as low as $13.92. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 510 shares traded.

Caribbean Utilities Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Caribbean Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Caribbean Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 94.75%.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

