Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.41. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

