The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $8.57. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 17,397 shares.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 327,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.