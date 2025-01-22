The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $8.57. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 17,397 shares.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
