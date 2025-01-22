iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

SLV opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.