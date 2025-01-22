Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.15. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Motors Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.