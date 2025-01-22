Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.81 and traded as low as $12.38. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 535,568 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund news, VP David J. Lamb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,320. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 377,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 497,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

