iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.92 and traded as low as $37.90. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 384,869 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $595.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.