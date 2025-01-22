Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 37.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ZALT opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

