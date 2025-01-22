MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.28 and traded as high as C$24.36. MEG Energy shares last traded at C$24.03, with a volume of 2,703,513 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.27.

MEG Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.01). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.2734628 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Ross Rooney purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.06 per share, with a total value of C$195,993.00. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.06 per share, with a total value of C$87,713.85. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,805 shares of company stock valued at $303,669. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

